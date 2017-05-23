EV Sales Jump In The First Quarter Across Europe

Demand for alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) is continuing to grow in Europe with confirmation from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association that sales hit record levels in the first quarter of this year.
In the first three months of 2017, sales of hybrids have soared by 61.2 per cent to 111,006 units. Additionally, plug-in hybrid sales swelled by 13 per cent to 21,644 vehicles while demand for pure all-electric vehicles rose by 49 per cent to 24,592 units.
The European Automobile Manufacturers Association reports that battery electric vehicles have proven to be the most popular in France where 7,402 vehicles were sold compared to the 6,022 that found new homes last year. Germany also experienced a huge 117 per cent increase in BEV sales, with figures rising from 2,332 to 5,060.
All up, 212,945 AFVs were sold throughout the European Union in the first quarter, a 37.6 per cent increase over the 154,754 sold in the same period last year.
This year, the Renault Zoe has proven to be the most popular electric/battery-only vehicle of its kind in the market with a touch over 9,000 being sold, accounting for 14.7 per cent of the market.