Extremely Rare Ferrari F40 Prototype Burned Down In Italy

Many Ferrari enthusiasts believe that the F40 is the greatest supercar ever made in Maranello, so you may want to get a box of tissues before reading the rest of the story.
One of 8 known prototypes of the F40 made by Ferrari is no more, after being engulfed by flames in Italy last month. According a report from IVG, the incident occurred while the F40's owner was driving it to take delivery of his new LaFerrari Aperta.
What caused the fire remains unknown at this time, but the car was destroyed beyond recognition, and as it looks now, the F40 is not salvageable.
As horrible as it looks, it won't put a major hole in its owner's budget, who is a well known millionaire that goes by the name of Jon Hunt, a property tycoon and famed Ferrari collector.
Assembled 30 years ago and shown in Frankfurt last year by Auto Becker, this extremely rare Ferrari F40, which was upgraded to GT spec, was featured in a video early last year, when it was thrashed around a farm, in a Ken Block-like fashion.