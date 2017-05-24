FAB Design Launches VIRIUM Widebody Kit For Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X owners who feel like their full-electric SUV needs to gain a bit of width, can now look to FAB Design for help.
The VIRIUM widebody kit consists of a custom front bumper, fender extension both front and rear, side skirts and a rear diffuser. Additionally, you also get forged 23" Evotrek wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, helping the car handle better according to the German tuner.
If you want your Model X to look like this, the price is €11,800 (without tax, installation, paintwork and wheels), which amounts to roughly $13,200.
The Tesla Model X is the first electric vehicle to be fitted with a custom widebody kit from FAB Design, although if for some reason you don't want the fender extensions but still like the VIRIUM's front bumper and rear diffuser, you can still opt for the basic version of the kit, available for €6,030 ($6,748).