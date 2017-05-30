Fab Design Mercedes-Benz SLR Roadster Is Pure Overkill

Usually when you hear that a car is one of just 10 ever made, you envision a truly remarkable vehicle that is the envy of car collectors around the world. The following Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren isn’t like that.
What makes the car distinct is its Fab Design bodykit that has indeed been made in just 10 units. However, that’s not really a good thing, because the finished product pushes the boundaries of good taste - to say the least.
Listed for sale on eBay for $398,500, the SLR stands out from stock models thanks to overhauled front and rear fascias and black Forgiato wheels in a slew of upgrades that apparently cost $120,000. Also making this SLR ‘special’ is an upgraded sound system said to be worth $12,000.
We'd probably go for something less ostentatious, but if it tickles your fancy, then by all means go ahead and bid for it.