Facelifted 2018 BMW M2 Appears On Official Website

Images of the facelifted BMW M2 momentarily emerged on the Bavarian company’s Belgian site, prematurely revealing the planned changes for the entry-level M model.
Bimmertoday grabbed these images -which are apparently edited versions of the original press photos- before they were taken down, allowing us to take an early peek of the updated BMW M2.
Don’t expect any major visual differences, with the updated M2 only getting a set of new full-LED headlights and an similarly revised set of taillights, leaving the rest of the aggressive exterior as it was.
The new lighting units will also be used on the lesser 2-Series Coupe and Convertible models, while the interior is expected to be subtly updated as well, getting the latest generation of the iDrive infotainment system.
Mechanically there will be no differences from the current model, with a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six unit still providing 365hp (370PS) and 343lb-ft (465Nm) of peak torque and the chassis remaining unchanged.
The BMW M2 remains one of the most rewarding models in its price range after all, but for those looking for something more edgy, the Bavarian company is planning a more focused version, the M2 CS, due to be launched next year.