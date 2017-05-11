Ballsy BMW M4 Ad Proves Germans Have A Sense Of Humor After All

If you’re looking for a carmaker willing to use self-deprecating humor to promote its vehicles, BMW is probably the last you’d think of. Heck, you wouldn’t expect any German brand to.
However, BMW has done just this with its latest commercial for the facelifted 2018 BMW M4 in a spot dubbed ‘Too Low: Beach View.’
The short clip shows the driver of a new M4 stopped at a pedestrian crossing and happily looking at the legs and rear-ends of women walking by. However, he is quickly given a strong dose of reality when he looks at the driver’s side window to see a male cyclist in lycra right beside him.
The commercial forms part of a new marketing campaign for BMW’s M division ‘Where too much is just right,’ and is pretty funny, even though the sound of the M4’s twin-turbo six-cylinder engine has clearly been enhanced too actually sound somewhat pleasant.