Facelifted Porsche 911 GT3 Goes Flat Out On The Nurburgring

Almost two months after its world premiere in Geneva, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has been spotted doing a few fast laps on the Nurburgring.
The sports car, which has become every Porsche fanatic's dream until the 911 GT2 RS breaks cover, can be seen smoothly tackling corners.
A new 4.0-liter flat-six lump that pushes out 500hp and 338lb-ft (458Nm) of torque, allow the 'new' 911 GT3 to go from rest to 60mph in 3.2 sec (or 100km/h in 3.4 sec), with the standard 7-speed PDK gearbox.
Choosing the dual-clutch transmission comes with a small weight penalty, but the Germans have a six-speed manual on offer as well. With the stick shift, the 0-60mph comes in 3.8 sec (0-100km/h in 3.9 sec), but you get a 2km/h (1mph) higher top speed that now stands at 199mph (320km/h).
Porsche will open the order books for the 2018 911 GT3 in the States in the fourth quarter of the year. Prices will start from $143,600.