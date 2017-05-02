Facelifted Renault Captur Goes On Sale In UK From £15,355

After its debut in Geneva almost two months ago, the 2017 Renault Captur can now be ordered in United Kingdom.
The upgraded model comes in five trim levels, starting with Expression+, which can be had from £15,355 ($19,834) with the TCe 90PS (89hp) petrol engine, and ending with the Signature S Nav grade, powered by the dCi 110PS (108HP) diesel engine that comes with a £23,145 ($29,896) starting price.
All versions of the Captur feature a reinforced structure, 3-point ISOFIX child seat anchor, ESC, electronic traction control, Hill Start Assist, cruise control with speed limiter, Roll Movement Intervention system that helps restore stability if body roll is detected, and others.
The entry-level Expression+ has 16-inch alloy wheels, black front and rear skid plates, LED DRLs, keyless entry, Ivory Interior Touch Pack, air conditioning, and DAB Radio, while the Dynamique Nav adds 17-inch wheels, 7-inch touchscreen for the MediaNav infotainment, Bluetooth, climate control, and new upholstery design.
Buyers choosing the Dynamique S Nav will get to enjoy the two-tone bodywork, extra tinted windows, new roof color options, full LED headlights with cornering function, front fog lamps, grey front and rear skid plates, and leather steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever. Optional features includes the fixed glass sunroof, available with the two-tone paint, and the Premium Pack that brings aluminum pedals, sunglasses storage, and electrochromatic rearview mirror.
Previously known as the Signature Nav, the Signature X Nav brings different 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, Grip Xtend traction control, part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, R-Link infotainment with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto, TomTom sat-nav, DAB Radio,, Bluetooth, aluminum pedals, electrochromatic rearview mirror, and sunglasses storage, at no extra cost.
A chrome-detailed grille, more metallic grey finish for the front and rear skid plates, and new 17-inch wheels help set the range-topping Signature S Nav apart, along with the heated part-Nappa leather seats, premium Bose sound system, Blind Spot Warning, Hands-Free Parking, and the latest version of the R-Link multimedia system.