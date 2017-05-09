Faraday Future Shows Off The FF 91 On The Street

Ever since the Faraday Future FF 91 was presented to the world back in January, the company has been slapped with a couple of lawsuits, accused Nio of stealing its design and continued to trundle along with developing its first production vehicle.
As Faraday doesn't intend on commencing deliveries of the FF 91 until 2019, it has at least 18 months up its sleeve to get everything perfect. In the meantime, the company has offered us a detailed look at the crossover on the move in both the mountains and in the city.
The clip, dubbed 'Emergence', shows a finished FF 91 ready to revolutionize the way we use electric mobility.
However, the electric startup is far from testing out near production-spec prototypes in the wild and as recently as April, was snapped in LA testing a very early mule without any completed body panels.
When the FF 91 will finally go into production, Faraday Future says it won't only be faster than the quickest Tesla, but that it will have the most advanced self-driving system in the industry that incorporates 10 high-definition cameras, 13 long and short radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a retractable 3D lidar.