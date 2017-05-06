Faurecia And ZF Team Up To Develop 'Cockpit Of The Future'

Automotive seats and interiors supplier Faurecia has teamed up with German company ZF in order to develop new cockpit technologies for fully autonomous cars.
The move makes sense since there are now plenty of global automakers seeking partnerships with tech companies, and with Faurecia being owned in part by Peugeot and Citroen, a partnership with ZF should speed up the process of building autonomous-friendly interiors.
"Together, we can offer complete interior safety features to meet the future challenges which will allow the interior of the future to be safe, connected, versatile and predictive," stated Faurecia CEO Patrick Koller.
According to Autonews, the partnership will involve no capital exchange between the two companies, which will continue to work independently on current and upcoming projects.
ZF, aside from being one of the top suppliers in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety, already confirmed that it is working alongside Nvidia in order to develop AI systems for the transportation industry.
Note: Nissan IDS Concept pictured