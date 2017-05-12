FCA Recalls 1.3 Million Ram Trucks Over Flaw Linked To Fatal Crash

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is currently conducting a massive safety campaign that includes almost 1.3 million trucks.
Affected vehicles include certain units of the 2013-2016 RAM 1500 and 2500, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500, whose occupant restraint control modules will have to be reprogrammed by authorized technicians, following an internal investigation that discovered a software flaw.
"An FCA US investigation identified a population of vehicles equipped with modules featuring certain types of sensors. If such a vehicle were subjected to a significant underbody impact, its module may erroneously conclude the sensor has failed, and then activate an instrument-cluster warning light", the automotive giant explains.
The error code, which can be restored by turning the ignition off and on again, may temporarily disable the sir airbag and seatbelt pretensioner for the ignition cycle, thus making it unavailable in the event of a rollover, increasing the risk of injury and death.
FCA is aware of one fatality, two injuries, and two accidents that could be related to this condition, and advises customers of the aforementioned trucks to schedule an appointment with a local authorized dealer.
Besides the estimated 1 million units in the US, this recall also affects 216,007 examples in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico, and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region.