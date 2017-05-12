Fernando Alonso's A Free Agent At The End Of This F1 Season

Fernando Alonso is frustrated. He's now in his third season since returning to McLaren, and however promising the prospect might have been, it hasn't panned out. So he won't be sticking around another season if it doesn't by the end of this one.
“I like this Formula 1, and my intention and first priority next year is to race in Formula 1. But not only to race but also to win,” said Alonso in a report published by AutoWeek.
“I am happy with McLaren, but we are not winning. If, before September or October, l see a possibility that we are in a position to win in 2018, l will be more than happy to stay with the team. If that is not the case, l will be more than happy to talk to anyone." In other words, Alonso will consider himself a free agent to join whatever team he wants (or wants him) after the end of this season.
That could mean extending his contract with McLaren-Honda – now nearing the end of its purported three-year term – but only if the partnership begins to bear fruit. If it doesn't, he'll look elsewhere. Rumor has it that he could return to Renault, with which he won his two world championships over a decade ago, or that he could take Kimi Raikkonen's place alongside Sebastian Vettel back at Ferrari again. Mercedes seems unlikely given the longstanding animosity between him and Lewis Hamilton, and Red Bull may not have the winning form any longer to entice Alonso to climb on board.
The Spaniard has also made no secret of his desire to try other types of racing, going so far as to miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete for the first time – with McLaren's blessing (and Honda's) – in the Indianapolis 500. He's also expressed his desire to drive in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but neither Toyota nor Porsche are reportedly keen on giving him a seat in one of their front-running hybrid prototypes. For Alonso's part, he'd rather stay in F1 for the time being – and hopefully add a few more grand-prix victories to the 32 he's claimed so far.