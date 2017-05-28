Ferrari Museum in Maranello Expands To Accommodate New Exhibits, Visitors

Have you been waiting for the right opportunity to make your pilgrimage to Maranello? Your patience may have paid off as Ferrari has now completed a major expansion of its factory museum.
The automaker has added another 6,500 square feet, bringing the total floor space at the Maranello museum up beyond 44,000 square feet. The new wing is connected by a continuous glass facade, and is augmented by a new 250-person events space, a new refreshments area and renovated boutique... because what good would a museum be without a gift shop?
To mark the opening of the new space, the museum has added two new collections that will be open until later this year. The “Under the Skin” exhibit was created together with the London Design Museum (and will move there after November), tracing the development of Ferrari road cars through archive materials. And “Infinite Red” tracks 70 years of Prancing Horse history, from Alberto Ascari's 500 F2 to Michael Schumacher's F2004, and from the 250 series to the FXX K and LaFerrari on which it's based.
Sergio Marchionne was on hand for the opening, along with Piero Ferrari, London curator Deyan Sudjic, and Maranello mayor Massimoliano Morini. The facility is open to visitors every day from 9:30 to 7, and last year hosted some 344,000 guests – in addition to the separate Enzo Ferrari museum in neighboring Modena.