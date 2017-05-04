Ferrari Share Prices To Be Boosted Thanks To 'Super Margin' Special Cars, Says Analyst

An equity analyst from UBS believes that Ferrari’s share prices will continue to rise and that the company’s earnings will continue to grow.
Since being listed in January 2016, Ferrari stock has increased by 71.4 per cent and according to UBS analyst Michael Binet, the brand will surpass its 2017 earnings guidance of $950 million and in fact hit the $1 billion mark by the middle of the year, Business Insider reports.
A key reason why the analyst believes Ferrari is so valuable is due to its release of so-called “super margin cars”, special edition vehicles it has produced and sold in limited numbers.
“In our view, the mix of revenues from "super margin cars" (e.g. Aperta, 70th Anniversary, TDF12, Japan 50th anniversary, or cars with some sort of premium pricing vs RACE’s standard production road models) will increase to 15% of total company revenues from 13% in 2016,” he said.
Binet also expects the increased success of the Ferrari California T and 488 GTB to bolster the company’s value.
Ferrari J50 pictured