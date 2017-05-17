Ferrari's 488 Speciale Will Have Nothing On Misha Design's Bodykit

It may be keeping its cards close to its chest but it is inevitable that Ferrari is developing a hardcore 488 GTB in the vein of the 458 Speciale. While we don’t know what it will be called, what it will look like or how fast it’ll be, it certainly won’t turn heads and shock onlookers quite like Misha Design’s new bodykit for the 488.
The tuning company is no stranger to wild and absurd bodykits for Ferraris and its latest creation is no different. However, whereas many of Misha’s previous designs have been more ‘yuck’ than ‘yay’, this new kit is actually pretty awesome, as long as you don’t think modifying a Ferrari is sacrilegious.
The overhaul starts at the front and incorporates a custom bumper that’s been fitted with a highly-impractical but highly-aggressive carbon fiber front splitter. The front end also includes an interesting, bulging design element on the hood.
Moving to the sides and you’ll immediately notice a set of custom side skirts inspired by those of the Ferrari 458 Speciale with small aerodynamic flics on each side. The rear then takes things to an entirely new level.
The bodykit includes a split ducktail spoiler, totally new grilles, a carbon diffuser, twin exhaust pipes and two body-colored elements running vertically down the middle of the rear. When combined with the matte grey finish and black wheels of this display car, you have one of the craziest 488’s we’ve ever laid eyes on.
When Ferrari releases the track-focused version of the mid-engine supercar, it will inevitably be more refined and functional than Misha’s creation. However, it almost certainly won’t be as in-your-face.