Ferrari's Tasmanian Devils Get Tamed During 2,000Km Rally

Ferrari are known to keep their customers satisfied by organizing speed festivals all over the world, on an annual basis.
These bring together some of the brand's hottest supercars, and the latest one was the Targa Tasmania, which saw specials like the LaFerrari and the limited edition F12tdf, joining 'regular' models such as the GTC4Lusso, 488 GTB and California T.
Inspired by the iconic Targa Florio, the event is held annually since 1992, and the 26th edition just ended, after a course of six days, during which contenders drove their exotics through spectacular landscapes, over 2,000km (1,243 miles), with over 40 closed road stages.
The Targa Tasmania also draws concepts and features of the Mille Miglia, thus creating what Ferrari calls "the world's largest Tarmac Rally, with a cross section of marvelously restored classic vehicles, as well as the latest in grand touring and sports vehicles".
Besides the spectacular driving elements of the 'rally', which were appreciated by participants and fans, highlights also included group meals, stops at some of Tasmania's best culinary hot spots, and a private tour and intimate dinner for the company's clients, at the Museum of Old and New Art.