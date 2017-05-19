Fiat Argo Abarth Would Make A Compelling Low-Cost Hot Hatch

The new Fiat Argo looked pretty sporty in the first pictures we brought you just yesterday, released in HGT trim. But there's always room for improvement.
Rendered by X-Tomi is a speculative projection on what the new Latin American-market would look like in Abarth guise. And we have to say that it looks pretty convincing, what with the upgraded alloys, red trim, black hood, and Scorpion badges.
Now we have no details on such a model's prospects, but we wouldn't rule it out of the question. The Punto which the Argo is earmarked to replace (in some markets at least) was the only model aside from the Fiat 500 and 124 Spider that Abarth has been tasked with working over since the marque was reborn ten years ago.
If only for the South American market, an Abarth Argo could make a suitable foil for the Renault Sandero RS. But if FCA were to export it to other markets, it could shape up as a compelling low-cost alternative to the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST and VW Polo GTI. But at this point we're getting a little ahead of ourselves here.