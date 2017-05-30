Fiat Professional Signs Chuck Norris As Brand Ambassador

Chuck Norris doesn’t need a car, as he can get there faster just by walking, but that didn’t stop him from becoming the new face of Fiat Professional.
Known for his Hollywood roles, martial arts career, and millions of memes and jokes that float on the internet, the 77-year old man was chosen by the Italian brand's commercial vehicles division to represent them in a new advertising platform, which will go on air next month.
Officials within the company admit that his "amazing, ironically surreal actions, which have reached an incredibly large audience" and brought his Facebook page almost 6.5 million 'Likes', from people in 45 countries around the globe, played a major role that helped them decide on signing the actor.
"These characteristics, portrayed with such emphasis, make Chuck Norris a genuine incarnation of the Fiat Professional brand values: determination, reliability, dynamism, competence, and closeness to the customer", the automaker writes in the press release that accompanies the announcement.
It should be interesting to see how the Italians will portray this relationship, whose ultimate goal is to sell vehicles, and how his reputation will be used in a few commercials, in the coming weeks, but let's not forget that cars look both ways before Chuck Norris crosses the street.