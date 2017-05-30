Fiat Professional Signs Chuck Norris As Brand Ambassador

While Hyundai keeps teasing the official reveal of the upcoming Kona, the world has already caught a glimpse in early May , and this exclus...

https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-QQTSnSJzu2w/WSxG5KY5NaI/AAAAAAASdHg/xgABcELlUEcRsk4UW-bUpTBrSvX4gMFnACLcB/s72-c/New-Hyundai-Kona-255.jpg