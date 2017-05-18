Fiat Shows How 124 Spider Abarth Gets Its Flat-Black Stripe Applied By Hand

One of the most highlighted features of the Fiat 124 Abarth is the matte black stripe that runs across the bodywork.
This optional feature pays tribute to the 124 Abarth Rally, which finished in the top three positions of the World Rally Championship in 1974, with the stripe originally painted on the cars to reduce sun glare in the drivers’ eyes.
U.S. customers that will opt for this $1,995 feature, will get the Heritage Racing Stripe painted by hand on the hood and the trunk.
The process involves each car to be washed and inspected, before removing the hood and the trunk which are then sanded by hand. The company’s craftsmen then apply tape lines to the hood and deck lid before the hand spray painting process begins.
After the freshly applied paint cures, the hood and deck lid are polished by hand before putting them back onto the car for the final inspection.
US-spec Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol engine with 164hp mated to a standard six-speed manual gearbox. A six-speed automatic transmission with paddles on the steering wheel is offered as an option.