Fiat Updates 2017 500L With 40 Percent New Parts And Three Distinct Flavors

This is the new 2017 Fiat 500L, the roomiest model that wears the cinquecento nameplate, with Fiat claiming a much deeper update than your usual facelift.
The Italian carmaker says that 40 percent of the components in the 2017 500L are all new. The changes also include the introduction of three separate models in the 500L range: Urban, Cross and Wagon.
Each one of these versions focus on different needs, with the Cross model being the pseudo-offroader of the family, featuring 25mm greater ground clearance, new bumpers, side protections and skid plates, along with a Mode Selector with three different response modes: Normal, Traction+ and Gravity Control.
Normal is the default mode, with Traction+ being available at speeds up to 30km/h (18 mph) and helping the 500L to start on slippery surfaces such as snow, ice or mud. As for the last mode, Gravity Control keeps the speed constant when descending steep slopes and can only be selected when the Traction+ mode is also engaged.
The Wagon version of the new Fiat 500L is optionally available with a seven-set configuration in the cabin, making it the most compact seven-seater model in the market, standing at 4.38 meters long according to Fiat claims.
The interior of all three versions is also heavily updated with new graphics, added chrome inserts, a 3.5-inch color display in the instrument binnacle. In addition, there are new upholstery options, larger storage compartments, a central armrest, soft fabric armrests for the doors and of course Fiat’s latest seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system. A range of driver assistance systems is also present and includes Autonomous City Brake.
The new 500L is available in ten pastel or metallic colors and with three types of roof: body-colored, glossy black and white or matt black. Overall, customers have a choice of 37 color combinations. The engine range includes petrol, LPG, methane and diesel units with an output of up to 120hp, paired to a five- or six-speed manual gearbox. A Dualogic robotic automatic transmission is optional.