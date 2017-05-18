Fiat's Rolling Out A New Argo Hatchback In Brazil

With its dual headquarters in America and Europe, it'd be all too easy to forget that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles competes in other markets around the world. Like in South America, for example, where it is now rolling out an all-new model.
Called the Argo (and not to be confused with the Toyota Aygo), the little hatchback takes a decidedly different approach from the Fiat 500 – more along the lines of the budget-oriented Tipo it produces in Turkey.
Fiat hasn't revealed much in the way of details to go with these two images and manufacturing video. But Motor1 reports that it will replace both the Punto and the Palio in the Brazilian market, and come with an array of engine choices ranging from 1.0 to 1.8 liters, with manual and automatic transmissions, and capable of running (as so many vehicles are in Brazil) on either gasoline or ethanol.
Fiat has a long history in the Brazilian market, where it produces and offers models we don't see outside of Latin America, like the Mobi hatchback, Grand Siena sedan (again not to be confused with a Toyota), and Toro pickup.