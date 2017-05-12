Fiesta ST Driver Barely Avoids Head-On Collision, Crashes Anyway

Driving a speedy pocket rocket like an unlawful boy-racer in the wet, will almost certainly get you in trouble at some point.
We can't presume to know the age or gender of whoever was behind the wheel of this Ford Fiesta ST, but what we do know is that you shouldn't push your luck when the road isn't completely dry yet.
The driver was supremely lucky not to impact that black Skoda Superb head-on, once he or she lost control of the car. Sure, overtaking the dashcam car wasn't illegal since there were two available lanes in that particular direction, but a little less aggressiveness would have helped.
In the end, the driver loses control of the car completely and crashes rear-first into those bushes by the side of of the road. The accident occurred last Saturday in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, and did cause a bit of a queue.
Also, we reckon that a little more steering input towards the end might have helped the driver avoid ultimately spinning off the road.