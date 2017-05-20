First Opel / Vauxhall Crossland X Review Drops Mixed Signals

If you're looking for a new 2017-built rival to the likes of the Renault Captur, Nissan Juke or the Peugeot 2008, Opel/Vauxhall's Crossland X will probably be on your shortlist.
This car is basically the successor to the Meriva, which was more of a small MPV rather than a crossover, although as Carbuyer's James Batchelor points out, the Crossland X still looks more like a mini-MPV than a small SUV.
Inside, the Crossland X looks relatively modern and has some nice soft-touch plastics here and there, yet the reviewer feels that the materials are just "OK".
What's impressive about this car's interior is just how roomy it is. The reviewer is just over 5'10 (around 1.78 m) and has plenty of knee, head and shoulder room in the back, and this includes the middle portion of the backseat.
On the road, the Crossland X is found to be surprisingly relaxing to drive, although he does take some points off for wind and cabin noise. In terms of engines, the two punchiest versions of the 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol unit, specifically the 108 HP and 128 HP versions are the best choice here.
As for styling, since it's always a subjective matter, it will come down to the buyer as to whether or not they're interested in owning a Crossland X over more sleeker-looking alternatives, like the Renault Captur.