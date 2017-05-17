Five-Door 2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN Snapped In Europe

Toyota introduced the Yaris GRMN at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and it now appears the company is working on a five-door variant.
Recently caught undergoing testing in Southern Europe, this hot hatch is a dead-ringer for the Yaris GRMN as the only noticeable differences between the two models are body-color mirror caps, chrome trim, and a stock rear bumper. However, those will likely be replaced with production components in the near future.
Like the three-door hatchback, the five-door model will have an aggressive body kit that includes new bumpers, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, and 17-inch BBS wheels that are backed up by a high-performance braking system. The car should be equipped with an upgraded cabin featuring sport seats, aluminum pedals, and a steering wheel sourced from the Toyota 86.
Motivation will be provided by a supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with 205 PS (202 hp). It will send power to the front wheels via a limited-slip differential and a six-speed manual transmission.
There's no word on when the production model will arrive but when it does, it will compete with other five-door hot hatches including the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI.
