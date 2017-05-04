Focus RS vs Mustang GT350 Drag Race Couldn't Be Closer

It would appear Ford have finally built a hot hatch that has very little to fear from most, if not all stock Mustangs.
Last year, Top Gear saw fit to challenge the Focus RS by having it try to outrun a RHD Mustang GT, a car powered by a 5.0-liter 425 HP V8 that could learn a thing or two from the GT350's 5.2-liter 526 HP V8.
That race against the Mustang GT was close, so it might surprise you to learn that the 350 HP Focus RS managed to make it interesting even against the GT350, the two finishing within 0.24 seconds of each other. We won't tell you who won though.
By the time they crossed the finish line, one was doing 106.81 mph (171.89 km/h), whereas the other was at 104.10 mph (167.53 km/h). The two speeds are comparable, as are the times, although the difference between them would have been greater had they raced over a longer distance.
So are you taking the more powerful Mustang in this one, or sticking with the speedy all-wheel driven turbocharged Focus RS?