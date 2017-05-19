Ford Boosts SYNC3 Support For Apple CarPlay And Android Auto On 2016MY Cars

Ford customers driving 2016 vehicles can now upgrade to the new SYNC3 version 2.2 by either downloading to a flash drive, visiting their local dealership or automatically through Wi-Fi.
While Ford has been issuing SYNC upgrades since 2009, this is the first time that the automaker is offering an update via Wi-Fi.
"Our SYNC 3 software platform was designed to be easy to update so we can get our customers the latest and greatest features, functionally and security enhancements," said Don Butler, Ford Connected Vehicle & Services. "With over-the-air updates, we can deliver new features to customers in the background while they continue using their vehicles."
As for the Android and iPhone experiences, Apple users for example will be able to utilize Apple CarPlay in their SYNC3-equipped 2016MY Fords as long as they own an iPhone 5 (or later model), running iOS 7.1 or higher. Users can control Apple CarPlay via the in-vehicle display or through Siri.
If you're using an Android phone, Android Auto will work only on devices with 5.0 operating systems (Lollipop) and higher. What you're getting is Google Maps, Google Play Music, phone, messaging and third party apps access, all available with voice control.
Ford is also offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all 2017MY cars, including the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, Mustang, Escape, Explorer, Expedition, F-Series trucks, plus electrified vehicles.