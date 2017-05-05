Ford Designer Says 2018 Mustang Was Inspired By Darth Vader

There’s no doubt that the revised front end of the 2018 Ford Mustang surprised many was it revealed because unlike the rear, it is dramatically different to the outgoing model, especially when you consider it’s ‘only’ a facelift.
Well, we now know why the updated Mustang looks so different, it was inspired by the mask of Darth Vader, Ford design manager Melvin Betancourt told Autoblog.
“When we were designing the new 2018 Mustang, the team wanted to make the new model look more aggressive, and one place where we found inspiration was one of the most famous screenplay villains of all time. The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape,” Betancourt said.
All it takes is one quick look at the front of the new Mustang to see some resemblances. For example, the triangular shape of Darth Vader mouthpiece has been replicated in the 2018 Mustang’s angular fog lights and small air intakes.
When the 2018 Mustang becomes available later this year, customers will have the option of a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or the range-topping 5.0-liter V8.