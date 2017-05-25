Ford F-150, Explorer And Super Duty Recalled Over Bad Seat Welds

Ford has issued two separate safety recalls in North America for certain 2015-2017 SUVs and trucks.
The first campaign covers approximately 2,500 units of the F-150, Explorer, and Super Duty, which may have an inadequate weld between the driver seat back, and the manually operated seat back recliner mechanism.
As a result of this manufacturing error, the vehicles may not restrain the occupants in the event of a crash, thus increasing the risk of injury. The Dearborn automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, though.
Dealers will inspect the F-150s, made at Dearborn from December 11 to 16, 2016, F-150s assembled in Kansas City between December 8 and 9, 2016, Explorers put together in Chicago from December 9 to 10, 2016, Super Duty made at Kentucky from December 19, 2016, to January 19, 2017, and the Super Duty made at Ohio, between December 23, 2016, to January 19, 2019, and replace the driver seat back frame, as necessary, at no cost to the customer.
The second recall includes 551 units of the 2015-2017 F-150s, and 2017 F-250s to F-550s, which were equipped with aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers, purchased as an accessory from one of the brand's dealers.
These "may not comply with the federal motor vehicle safety standards", as the company states, and "may experience inertial loads that could cause it to unlatch during a side impact".
Dealing with this problem will see technicians remove the covers from the affected vehicles, and reimburse owners for the cost of the parts and labor.