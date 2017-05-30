Ford Focus RS Limited Edition Gets Red Paint And Front Limited-Slip Diff

While Ford is believed to have scrapped its Focus RS500 project, the automaker has unveiled a slightly more capable version of the highly-regarded hot hatch, dubbed the new RS Limited Edition.
The most significant upgrade enjoyed by the Focus RS Limited Edition is the inclusion of a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential for the front wheels. This will inevitably make the car handle corners even better and allow it to accelerate out of turns with minimal traction loss.
Additionally, the Limited Edition model, created as a send-off to the current car, is available in a shade of Race Red and gets black mirror caps, a black spoiler, black roof and 19-inch forged black wheels as standard. The usually-optional RS2 package with heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, voice-activated navigation and heated power Recaro seats also comes standard.
The car will also be offered in the familiar Nitrous Blue and be limited to just 1,000 units in the United States and 500 in Canada.