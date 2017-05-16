Ford Mustang Splits In Half After Alleged LA Street Race

A silver Ford Mustang has split in half and been absolutely destroyed following a crash in Palmdale, California.
Witnesses of the crash claims that the muscle car was street racing a white Mustang when the duo were forced to slam on their brakes as they approached a red light.
Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that the white Mustang involved in the street race managed to fishtail through traffic and drove away. However, the silver pony car was T-boned by a Mercedes-Benz and pushed into a wooden pole where it split in half.
Those involved in the crash were taken to hospital shortly after the passenger of the Mustang left in a critical condition.