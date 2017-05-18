Ford Opens The Door For An Electric F-150 Pickup

Ford has left the door slightly ajar for an all-electric F-150 pickup, as claimed in an interview with Yahoo.
Quizzed about Ford’s upcoming hybrid F-150 set to arrive in 2020 and the possibility of an electric version, chief technology officer Raj Nair kept his cards close to his chest.
“I would never rule out anything like that,” he said, before adding that as it stands, a hybrid version makes more sense. Ford first revealed its plan for an F-150 hybrid at the start of the year and has promised that the vehicle will offer exceptional towing and payload capacity.
“We want electrification to be a bonus. One thing that is really advantageous on the hybrid is it also becomes its own power generating source,” Nair said when discussing the model.
Given the huge torque offered by electric powertrains, pickups could benefit greatly from this eco-friendly tech. Earlier this month, the market’s first range-extender electric pickup was unveiled by Workhorse, an EV startup. Tesla has also said it is developing an electric pickup.