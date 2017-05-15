Ford Recalls Over 43,000 F-150s In Canada

Ford has announced a recall 43,600 F-150 models in Canada due to an issue with the electric vacuum pump.
Ford’s Canadian division says that F-150 3.5L GTDI models produced between August 4, 2010 and October 25, 2012 at the Dearborn Assembly Plant and those built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from Oct 25, 2010 to Aug 20, 2012 are affected. These models are fitted with electric vacuum pumps that could have corroded inside and are therefore not as effective as they should be.
Ford says that if the corrosion caused by moisture progresses, drivers could experience a change in brake pedal feel when the vehicle is first started. The automaker has determined that this problem could result in an extended stopping distance on the first brake application following a cold start.
Eleven accidents have been blamed on the issue but no injuries have been reported.
Ford will replace the electric vacuum pumps as required and free of charge.