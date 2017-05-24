Ford Sold Over 15,000 Mustangs In Europe Last Year

Backing up a report from last month that the Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports car in 2016, Ford has released specific figures that detail how popular the car is proving to be in Europe.
In 2016, a total of 15,335 Mustangs were sold across Europe in what was the first full year of local sales of the sports car. The model became the single best selling sports car in France, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Finland, Greece and the Czech Republic.
In the UK, the Mustang is also very popular with 3,250 examples sold last year, placing it at the top of the sales charts for sports cars with over 250 PS.
According to vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe, Roelant de Waard said “From the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean, the Ford Mustang has topped the sports car sales charts in markets across Europe. European customers continue to play a significant role in the global success of Mustang. The iconic sports car’s popularity with drivers of all ages and backgrounds shows no sign of waning – we sold 3,600 Mustangs in the region during the first three months of 2017.”
Around the world, no less than 150,000 Mustangs were sold throughout 2016, a 6 per cent increase over 2015.