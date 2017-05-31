Ford Sued By Fiesta, Focus Owners Over Faulty Dual-Clutch Transmissions

Ford is being sued by nearly 7,000 Fiesta and Focus owners over defective PowerShift dual-clutch transmissions.
The issue is known to Ford for years, with the suit claiming that 2012-16 Focus and 2011-16 Fiesta sedans come with faulty PowerShift transmissions prone to "shuddering, slipping, bucking, jerking, hesitation while changing gears, premature internal wear, delays in downshifting and, in some cases, sudden or delayed acceleration", according to AutoNews.
The mass action lawsuit was filed by Stern Law PLLC on April 20 with the Wayne County Circuit Court.
"Ford must be held accountable for design and manufacturing defects of the PowerShift transmission that has compromised the safety of the vehicles and cost owners significant loss in vehicle value, reliable transportation and time," Ken Stern, founder and principal of Stern Law PLLC, said in a statement.
According to the lawsuit, Ford has issued more than 20 technical service bulletins relating to the aforementioned models, with none of them being a "consistently reliable repair." In 2014, Ford has extended the powertrain warranty from five years/60,000 miles to seven years/100,000 miles.
The lawsuit is not seeking one large, single payment for damages, wanting to give each client a customized award, based on the damages he/she suffered.