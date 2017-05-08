Ford Temporarily Lays Off Staff At Ohio Assembly Plant

Ford has announced that it will temporarily layoff 130 hourly workers at its Ohio Assembly Plant, responsible for building the F-650 and F-750.
According to the carmaker, the layoffs will start from May 8 and run through to the end of September. During this time, a production shift will also be eliminated from the facility due to decreasing demand for the brand’s medium-duty trucks, reports Automotive News.
Ford says sales of the F-650 and F-750 are lagging because both are near the end of their respective production lifecycles.
“We expect demand to pick back up again in September. Some fleets are waiting to place their order until the new model year,” said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker.
So far in 2017, the plant has produced 4,856 F-650 and F-750 trucks and employs 1,600 hourly workers. Those with at least one year seniority being impacted by the layoffs will receive around 75 per cent of their pay while on leave.