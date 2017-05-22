Ford To Invest $350 Million Into Plant For New FWD Transmission

Ford has revealed that it will invest $350 million in its Livonia Transmission Plant in Michigan as the automaker looks to expand its range of fuel-efficient powertrains.
In a statement, Ford said that much of the investment will be funnelled into the development and production of a new transmission set to be used for its front-wheel drive vehicles. Few details about this gearbox have been announced but the company says it will share design elements with its 10-speed automatic developed in partnership with General Motors.
“The transmission will be finely tuned to blend fun driving and efficiency with Ford engines, including EcoBoost,” the automaker said.
The investments will also allow the company to create or retain 800 hourly jobs at the facility.
In a statement, Ford president of The Americas, Joe Hinrichs said “We remain committed to American manufacturing and investing in our people and facilities. Even as the industry’s largest employer of hourly workers in the United States and biggest producer of American-made vehicles, we believe it is important to continue investing right here in our home market.”
This news comes shortly after Ford said it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through buyouts and early retirement offers.