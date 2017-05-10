Ford Trademark Filing Hints At Plug-In Hybrid Versions Of The Explorer, Kuga, And Transit

The C-Max Energi and Fusion Energi haven't made much of an impression but Ford isn't giving up its on plug-in hybrids as trademark filings suggest a handful of new models are in the works.
According to Autocar, Ford has filed trademark applications for the Kuga Energi, Explorer Energi, and Transit Energi. The latter model isn't much of a surprise as Ford has already confirmed plans for a plug-in hybrid van based on the Transit Custom. It is slated to be launched in Europe by 2019 and promises to significantly reduce operating costs.
The models will eventually be joined by hybrid versions of the F-150 and Mustang. The electrified pony car promises to be the most interesting of the bunch as the company has previously hinted it will offer "V8 power and even more low-end torque." The model is slated to be launched in 2020 and will be available initially in North America.
Ford hasn't disclosed performance specifications for any of the models but the company has said it is working on electric crossover which will have a range of at least 300 miles (482 km). It will be built at the company's Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan and be offered in a variety of markets including Asia, Europe, and North America.