Ford's High-Performance Lineup Is Attracting Young And Wealthy Buyers

Crossovers might be all the rage but Ford's high-performance lineup is attracting younger and wealthier customers to the Blue Oval.
Citing New Vehicle Customer Study data from MaritzCX, the automaker is patting itself on the back as the Fiesta ST has been a hit with younger drivers.
The average age of a Fiesta buyer is 45 but Fiesta ST owners are a "good 10 years younger." Even more impressive is the fact that Fiesta ST drivers have a household income of $102,000 while the average Fiesta buyer only brings home $59,000.
The trend continues with the Focus ST and Focus RS as people who buy those models are 10 and 5 years younger than the average Focus buyer. They also tend to be wealthier as Focus ST owners have a household income of $108,000 while Focus RS buyers haul in $169,000. The latter figure is more than two and a half times more than what the average Focus owner makes.
These young and wealthy buyers are critically important to Ford as the company explains "younger customers give the automaker a greater chance of winning over repeat buyers." This is good news for the automaker as nearly half of all buyers are repeat customers.