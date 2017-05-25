Forgiato's Ghost Is A Rolls-Royce Redefined

A Rolls-Royce may be customized. A Rolls-Royce may be personalized. But modified? Tuned? Never!
Well the folks at Forgiato apparently didn't get that particular memo as they're currently showcasing a Ghost saloon that's been dropped and fitted with an oversized set of alloys.
Situated in Japan (where else?), this white and silver luxury sedan is wearing 24-inch Forgiato Capolavaro-ECL wheels with white spokes and chrome rims to compliment the bodywork. The result is a very different take on the Rolls than even the most heavily personalized by the factory's own Bespoke division in Goodwood.
As if that weren't enough, we've also included another Rolls-Royce from the same series – this time a Dawn convertible – that's been completely murdered out by LA tuner RDB, with a rather different set of Forgiato Undice wheels (in the same 24-inch diameter) done up all in black to match.
What do you think, baller or blasphemy? Check 'em out in the images below and share your thoughts in the comments section.