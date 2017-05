Forgiato's Ghost Is A Rolls-Royce Redefined

Photo Gallery

A Rolls-Royce may be customized. A Rolls-Royce may be. But modified? Tuned? Never!Well the folks at Forgiato apparently didn't get that particular memo as they're currently showcasing a Ghost saloon that's been dropped and fitted with an oversized set of alloys.Situated in Japan (where else?), this white and silver luxury sedan is wearing 24-inch Forgiato Capolavaro-ECL wheels with white spokes and chrome rims to compliment the bodywork. The result is a very different take on the Rolls than even the most heavilyby the factory's own Bespoke division in Goodwood.As if that weren't enough, we've also included another Rolls-Royce from the same series – this time a Dawn convertible – that's been completely murdered out by LA tuner RDB , with a rather different set of Forgiato Undice wheels (in the same 24-inch diameter) done up all in black to match.What do you think, baller or blasphemy? Check 'em out in the images below and share your thoughts in the comments section.