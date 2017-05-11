Forza Horizon 3 Gives Us A Taste Of What The Koenigsegg Regera Can Do

If you were curious to know what a drag race between Koenigsegg's mighty Regera and a "regular" hypercar such as the McLaren P1 might look like, Forza Horizon 3 has the answer -sort of.
The clip comes courtesy of the Ericship111 YouTube channel and shows the two speed titans lining up at an air strip with the sole purpose of winning a long distance sprint which should obviously favor the car with superior power.
In this case, that would be the Regera, which is powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, working alongside three electric motors (and no transmission). It produces upwards of 1,500 horses, or about 1.11 megawatts, as well as 2,000 Nm (1,475 lb-ft) of torque.
With a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 2.8 seconds, the Regera is about as quick as the P1, on paper. It will also do 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.6 seconds, 300 km/h (186 mph) in 10.9 seconds and 400 km/h (248 mph) in just 20 seconds.
And yes, the Regera gets maxed out during this drag race, crossing the finish line at just over 400 km/h (250 mph on the game's clock). That said, the McLaren P1 wasn't half bad either, crossing the line around 1.3 seconds behind its Swedish nemesis.