Fostla Goes All Out With Prior Design Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe

German tuning company Fostla is no stranger to working on the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and have just released images and details of its latest and arguably, craziest S63 project.
The first thing you’ll immediately notice about this S63 is that it looks dramatically different to a standard model. That’s because it’s been adorned in a satin Chrome Orange wrap and outfitted with a bodykit from Prior Design that includes flared wheel arches, new side skirts and modified front and rear bumpers. There’s also a set of 15-spoke wheels.
Not satisfied with simply making the S63 look more aggressive, Fostla also enlisted the help of PP-Performance who have tuned the biturbo 5.5-liter V8 engine from 577 hp to an Aventador S-equalling 730 hp.
If the subtle beauty, aggressiveness and refinement of the standard Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe suits your tastes, Fostla’s creation isn’t the best solution. However, for those that want to stand out, it’s hard to beat.