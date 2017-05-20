Future Cars: Rolls Royce Has A New 2019 Phantom Coming Next Year

Automotive luxury can be rather subjective. For some, a Hyundai Sonata with leather seating can be pretty tasty, whilst others will aspire to the likes of BMW’s 7 Series or Mercedes-Benz’ S-Class.
Then there’s Rolls Royce territory, and in particular, the Phantom limousine. Launched in 2003, it was the chauffeur’s drive of choice until production stopped last year. However it hasn't been forgotten, as Rolls has a new Phantom coming, so let’s take an illustrative sneak-peak at the next generation.
Rounding The Edges:
Whilst the current car has the appeal of a church on wheels, for 2018, Rolls Royce have infused a subtle nod to the 2016 103EX Concept , which in itself, is a crystal ball-gaze into the British marque’s future.
You can spot hints of 103EX in the LED headlamps, as they taper upwards near the grille, and the front bumper, with its large lower intake and vertical cutouts. The side profile remains stately and slab sided, albeit with lashings of chrome, coach-doors and a graceful shoulder line that thins out into the rear doors.
Under The Swathe Skin:
One of the biggest changes for the next-generation Phantom will be the switch to aluminum construction. Riding on an all-new space frame architecture, the new car will share its underpinnings with a host of future RR’s, including an SUV. We’ve yet to spot the interior undisguised, however expect a much more modern cabin, with a bigger emphasis on infotainment, connectivity, full digital dash and autonomous driver assists.
Powerful Powertrains:
The subheading says it all ,no need to worry about any piddling engines here. Instead, look for a re-worked version of the current 6.75-litre V12, with improvements in fuel efficiency and power.
Environmentally conscious drivers should not feel left out either, as there has been talk of a plug-in hybrid version offering gobs of torque. This will bode well for the Phantom’s smooth and relaxed driving experience. A fully electric variant had been mooted, but is now off the cards - for now.
On The Street:
Rivals? Err, none really, unless you step down to the likes of Bentley Flying Spur and Mercedes-Maybach S600, but they're more in line with Rolls Royce’s smaller Ghost II sedan.
Expect an official launch in 2018, with two guises on offer: Standard Length and Extended Wheelbase.
Share you thoughts on the new Phantom in the comments below.
By Josh Byrnes
Photo Renderings Copyright Carscoops / Josh Byrnes