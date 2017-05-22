G-Power Moves BMW M3 In Supercar Territory With 720PS Upgrade [w/Video]

Some BMW enthusiasts weren’t thrilled by the fact that the Bavarian automaker dropped the naturally aspirated V8 engine from the old M3 and replaced it with a turbocharged inline-six in the latest model.
As a result, they didn’t wave goodbye to their E92-gen M3s, and it's them who are being targeted by G-Power's latest tuning effort, the GT2 S Hurricane.
First and foremost, the 4.0-liter V8 was completely disassembled and most of its internals were replaced, which resulted in a displacement of 4.5 liters and a total output of 720PS (710hp) and 650Nm (479lb-ft) of torque.
Compared to the stock variant, this represents a 300PS (296hp) and 250Nm (184lb-ft) of torque increase, which propels the M3 from rest to 200km/h (124mph) in just 9.8 seconds and allows it to top out at 330km/h (205mph).
Signaling the presence of a potent mill under the hood is a special carbon fiber wide body kit, highlighted by the wide wheel arches that are filled with 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 295/30 front and 325/30 rear tires, large air intakes and a huge rear wing, providing increased downforce and better cooling.
Other upgrades include the ceramic brake discs with six- and four-pot calipers front and rear respectively, coilover suspension, integrated fire extinguishing system and some tweaks to the cabin, where the sports seats, dashboard, and roof headlining are trimmed in Alcantara. Replacing the factory speedometer and rev meter is a digital multifunction display, while the driver is fed with relevant information concerning the engine through a supplementary display.