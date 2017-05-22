George Romero's New Movie Will Feature Zombies Racing Cars

Before you burst our laughing, know that Road of the Dead is a real movie and will be heading to the Fantasia International Film Festival in project form.
The project, titled 'George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead' was written by Romero himself as well as Matt Birman, who is currently attached to direct.
According to Indiewire, "Road of the Dead" was pitched roughly 10 years ago and is basically about an island where zombie prisoners race cars in a modern-day Coliseum, obviously for entertainment purposes.
Birman apparently described this project as "Road Warrior" meets "Rollerball" at a NASCAR race, with significant inspiration from "Ben-Hur". Road of the Dead is simply yet another zombie movie in Romero's illustrious career, following his previous three projects, which were "Survival of the Dead", "Diary of the Dead" and "Land of the Dead".
He's also the creator of "Day of the Dead" (1985), "Dawn of the Dead" (1978) and of course the classic "Night of the Living Dead", from 1968.
Note: Hyundai 'Zombie Survival Machine' by Robert Kirkman pictured, along with the Anson Kuo-designed Santa Fe.