GM Aiming To Use Sustainable Natural Rubber In Its Tires
General Motors has announced an industry-first commitment to source sustainable natural rubber in its tires as part of their effort to prevent deforestation and uphold human rights.
The initiative calls on the automaker to work with major tire suppliers - including Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Michelin - as well as governments and various rubber industry associations to create a lasting and environmentally-responsible source of rubber production.
General Motors believes this will create a number of benefits including the preservation and restoration of "primary forests" which should help to address climate change as well as protect wildlife. The move is also expected to improve the lives of rubber farmers as the increase in demand will help a number of small businesses which contribute nearly 85 percent of sustainable natural rubber on the market.
The move isn't purely altruistic as the decision to use sustainable natural rubber in its tires will help mitigate supply risks and ensure long-term availability of the commodity.
The news isn't terribly exciting but a number of other companies are focusing on using sustainable materials in their vehicles. Bentley is considering using mushroom leather to appeal to vegans, while Ford is eyeing bamboo and a sustainable bioplastic material in partnership with tequila specialist Jose Cuervo.