GM To Cut Michigan Production And Idle 1,100 Jobs

GM has confirmed that its Delta Township Assembly Plant in Michigan will close this week and remain so until June 12, affecting some 1,100 jobs.
During the shutdown, approximately 500 employees will be idled for the month and 600 others will be laid off long-term as the automaker eliminates the third shift at the facility when production recommences.
With that being said, 500 of these could get their jobs back in early 2018 when production of the new-age Enclave and Traverse reach capacity, The Detroit Bureau reports.
GM first informed employees of the imminent job and production cuts in March but at that stage, it wasn’t known if the staff would lose their jobs indefinitely or temporarily.
Currently, the Delta Township Assembly Plant builds the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia but will be retooled over the next four weeks for the 2018 Enclave and Traverse. Production of the outgoing Acadia will cease this week.