Go For A POV Ride In A 720 HP McLaren 570GT

There are a number of seriously impressive vehicles in McLaren’s current line-up but of them all, it is perhaps the 570GT that makes the most sense.
While the new 720S is almost as quick as a hypercar, it is perhaps a little too ferocious for use on the street. By comparison, the McLaren 570GT has more accessible power and enough luggage space to be surprisingly practical and as the video below shows, sitting behind the wheel of the car is rather special.
For the vast majority of those who will never have the chance to sample McLaren’s most attractive Sports Series model, this clip offers a glimpse of the driving thrills provided by the car without actually being in the driver’s seat.
This particular 570S has been modified by PP Performance to deliver 720 hp. Mind you, while it’s pretty much impossible to use all of that power on public roads, the car can easily be driven at a steadier pace with little fuss.