Good News Porschephiles: New 718 GT4 To Stick With Six-Cylinder Engine

The Porsche Cayman GT4 was a hit with enthusiasts as it featured an intoxicating mix of high-performance equipment and a 3.8-liter flat-six engine that developed 385 PS (380 hp).
Car & Driver reports the company is working on a follow up and it will likely break with the 718 family by eschewing a turbocharged four-cylinder engine for a traditional six-cylinder sans turbo. The news was seemingly confirmed by Porsche's Andreas Preuninger who told the publication “Natural aspiration is one of our main selling propositions."
Speculation suggests the 718 GT4 could be introduced next year, but there's still some debate as to what will power the model since the Cayman GT4's 3.8-liter engine was eliminated when the facelifted 911 adopted a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine. Nothing is official but C&D believes the car could use a detuned version of the 4.0-liter engine that resides the 911 GT3.
The engine produces 500 PS (493 hp) but it would likely to be tuned to develop significantly less than that. Given the Cayman GT4 had an output that was between the 911 and 911 S, it's possible that the engine could be rated around 400 PS (394 hp) in the 718 GT4.
Regardless of the final output, Preuninger suggested the car will come with a manual transmission but a PDK gearbox could be optional.