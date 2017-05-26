Goodwood’s 2017 Festival Of Speed To Feature Drift Stars Competition

Goodwood announced that the upcoming Festival of Speed will feature more drift stars, following the huge response of the audience.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons of the FoS visiting drift legends will be judged by a combination of public voting and a speed trap on the first corner of the famous Hillclimb.
The drift cars are expected to be traveling sideways by the time they reach the first initiation point, with maximum drifting speed achieved through the speed trap.
The cast of drift stars will include Vaughn Gittin Junior in his Ford Mustang RTR, ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett in his rotary-engined Mazda MX-5, Dean Kearney in his Dodge Viper and James Deane in his Nissan Silvia.
Saturday and weekend tickets for the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed are now sold-out, with Sunday tickets to be limited and Thursday and Friday tickets still available. The popular motoring event will take place from June 29 to July 2.