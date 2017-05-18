Gorgeous 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish Offered With Rare Factory Manual Conversion

The original Aston Martin Vanquish is considered one of the most characterful hand-built creations of the British maker and this example is offered with the much sought-after factory manual conversion.
As standard these cars came with a flappy-paddle robotized six-speed gearbox which was one of the weakest points of the Vanquish, forcing Aston Martin to start offering a factory conversion back to a manual gearbox.
This process simply converted the F1-style transmission to a six-speed manual, with the work done by the same people who produced the Vanquish in the first place, at the company’s production facility in Newport Pagnell.
This specific example comes finished in Skye Silver over Charcoal leather interior and has covered just 9,000 miles since new. Factory options include Grey Brake Calipers, Chrome Exterior Door Release, Homelink, Satellite Navigation System, Tire pressure monitoring system and a Linn 6-speaker stereo system.
Under the muscular bonnet lives Aston Martin’s thunderous 6.0-litre V12 producing 460hp and 420lb-ft of torque, with the company claiming a 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and a 190mph top speed.
Aston Martin built 1,492 first-gen examples of the Vanquish, with the manual-converted ones to be truly rare so this is a great opportunity for the right person. The car is offered for sale from Autosport Designs in New York for $117,500.
Η/Τ Το BaT!